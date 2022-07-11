A local insurance business is continuing to welcome back its employees following volunteer efforts that took place in the spring.

Businesses in downtown Erie are looking forward to welcoming those employees back and are anticipating an increase in business upon their arrival.

Here is more on what Erie Insurance employees can expect once they return and what downtown businesses are expecting.

The main focus of employees returning to Erie Insurance is to increase productivity levels and to provide better collaborative efforts among the team.

Erie Insurance began bringing employees back into the office in April with volunteer efforts from up to 400 employees.

Their efforts continue this week as the business is looking to bring 200 employees back in the doors.

“Employees will be returning to a more flexible hybrid approach. So some employees will be here three days, five days a week. So it really depends on what days of the week when they actually come back in a normal week,” said John Simon, spokesman, Erie Insurance.

Their return will provide more opportunities that are not easily accessible through a computer screen.

“We’ve absolutely been productive for the last two plus years, but there were just some things you can’t replicate through a screen. So really it’s great to have those face-to-face interactions, those types of things that are really important to build a relationship which is really what we’re all about at Erie,” said Simon.

Local businesses in the downtown area explained what they expect once the Erie Insurance employees return.

“We are so excited. We’ve been waiting for awhile. It’s just kind of been touch and go. We knew they were coming back, it’s a beautiful time of the year for them to come back. State Street is ready for them to come back,” said Rachael Goddard, General Manager of Molly Brannigan’s.

“With each new group of people coming back to work we see an even livelier downtown which is really exciting for any businesses down here because it means more people in, and more people out and about,” said LeAnna Nieratko, General Manager of Erie Food Co-op.

Goddard said they have great menus and are ready to see the lunch crowd as well as more people on State Street.