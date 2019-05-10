Downtown businesses react to roar on the shore’s location change

Officials of roar on the shore say that the event raises more than $900,000 for local charitable organizations. For more than a decade the people of Erie have spent Roar on the shore Downtown. This year the location has changed to North East’s Lake Erie Speedway. “One of the most important things that the board wanted was to remain in Erie County,” said executive director of roar on the shore Ralph Pontillo.

Pontillo says that the people of Erie have to experience the new location to form any kind of opinion. This move comes after City officials and organizers of roar on the shore couldn’t come to terms on the reimbursement of expenses. Mayor Joe Schember says roar on the shore is being treated like any other event. “They pay set fees for the use of the park,” said Schember.

“I have to be careful with my words just like any downtown business but I think it’s a progressive decision and good luck to the people of North East,” said owner of Like My Thai Mike Augustine.

The new location at Lake Erie Speedway will triple the space available in Perry Square. “Makes me a little sad,” said front desk of Erie Art Museum Leah Altimus. Officials say the Speedway will be able to provide ample parking, concert seating, numerous full service bars, and more.

The event will take place July 17th through July 21st.