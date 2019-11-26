Downtown d’Lights brightens Erie Friday December 6

A full evening of FREE holiday fun is planned for this year’s Erie Downtown d’Lights light-up night in Perry Square. Here’s what you can expect:

Holiday Tree and Perry Square Lighting Ceremony
Performances by the St. Paul Episcopal Cathedral Choir and the Harry T. Burleigh Heritage Advocates
Holiday music with DJ Bill Page
Holiday Village Shops open with treats, refreshments, and gifts
Live ice carvings
FREE photos with Santa at the UPMC Health Plan Boston Store Santa -Experience after the lighting
FREE EMTA Jolly Trolley Neighborhood pick-ups
FREE hot cocoa, cookies, and copies of the Night Before Christmas (while supplies last)
Live reindeer at the expERIEnce Children’s Museum
FREE horse-drawn carriage rides to the Children’s Museum and the -Historical Society of Erie County
Pop-up performances by the Erie Junior Philharmonic

