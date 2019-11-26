Downtown d’Lights brightens Erie Friday December 6

|A full evening of FREE holiday fun is planned for this year’s Erie Downtown d’Lights light-up night in Perry Square. Here’s what you can expect:
–Holiday Tree and Perry Square Lighting Ceremony
–Performances by the St. Paul Episcopal Cathedral Choir and the Harry T. Burleigh Heritage Advocates
–Holiday music with DJ Bill Page
–Holiday Village Shops open with treats, refreshments, and gifts
–Live ice carvings
–FREE photos with Santa at the UPMC Health Plan Boston Store Santa -Experience after the lighting
–FREE EMTA Jolly Trolley Neighborhood pick-ups
–FREE hot cocoa, cookies, and copies of the Night Before Christmas (while supplies last)
–Live reindeer at the expERIEnce Children’s Museum
–FREE horse-drawn carriage rides to the Children’s Museum and the -Historical Society of Erie County
–Pop-up performances by the Erie Junior Philharmonic