Erie’s own “Larger than Life” holiday tradition returns to Perry Square on Friday evening.

Crews have been busy all week getting all the lights on the 30 foot Christmas tree that is the main attraction.

The family-friendly event also features holiday music, village shops, and plenty of bright lights.

