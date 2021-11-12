Downtown d’Lights returning Dec. 3

Gather your family and friends because Erie’s Downtown d’Lights is coming to Perry Square.

Thousands of lights will illuminate the Square and parts of Downtown Erie.

The Warner Theater will play a big part by having its new marquee light up State St.

“It’s not going to be a beautiful static sign, this thing is going to come alive and really activate our downtown corridor,” said Casey Wells, executive director of Erie Events. “We’re just thrilled to be part of Dec. 3.”

The event will also include a visit from Santa, with free photos, carriage rides, free cocoa and cookies.

Organizers say the d’Lights is something you don’t want to miss.

“It feels amazing to be able to bring this holiday tradition back downtown to an in-person event this year,” said Dave Tamulonis, the events manager for the Erie Downtown Partnership.

Downtown d’Lights will take place Friday, Dec. 3 from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

