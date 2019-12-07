Downtown D’Lights takes place in Perry Square

Downtown D’Lights is a holiday tradition people look forward to every year.

Teresa Anderson, a visitor days, ” It’s nice, its like we can get together to just see the lights and Santa and just have fun as a family.”

Organized by Erie Downtown Partnership, the evening was all about Christmas cheer.

Alyssa Butler, a visitor says, “I really like it because we don’t have anything like this back where I’m from. I love seeing communities come together and celebrate.”

More than 50,000 lights lit up throughout Perry Square followed the grand finale, the Christmas tree lighting.

Before that, renowned composer and Erie native, Harry T. Burleigh, was honored with the unveiling of a new marker outside of Erie Insurance.

Other festivities included warming up in Erie’s brisk weather with hot chocolate, Christmas carols and taking a stroll through holiday village.

John Buchna, Executive Director of Erie Downtown Partnership says, “We’ve often said this is the start of the holiday season in downtown Erie, a lot of people like to connect, they like to connect with family, friends, or co-workers. It’s just that opportunity to enjoy your downtown community.”

Kids also had the chance to visit Mr. and Mrs. Claus.