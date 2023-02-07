The Erie Downtown Development Corporation is also looking to bring a new food experience to one of Erie’s oldest buildings.

Starting Feb. 10, Bricks at Cashier’s House will open in downtown Erie. It’s been a lot of work from getting the renovations complete to preparing the menu, which consists of aged beef.

“They’ve done a lot of renovations they had to redo all the floors we tried to keep everything as historically accurate as possible to keep the character of the building,” said Mark Inscho, Bricks Cashier’s House.

Things will get underway on Friday, Feb. 10, with an invitation-only dinner.