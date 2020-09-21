Downtown Erie Farmers Market takes place every other Sunday in Perry Square

It was a re-“freshing” Sunday morning in downtown Erie as the Downtown Erie Farmers Market took place in Perry Square.

The Erie Downtown Partnership and Oasis Market hold this event every other Sunday. A variety of local businesses set up stands and sell their goods to the community.

One business owner says events like these are beneficial for businesses and customers.

“People love fresh food, fresh desserts, fresh honey. There’s all sorts of different things that really give a different feeling of a fresh, Sunday morning,” said Samantha Randall, owner/baker, Sundae Vegan Gourmet Desserts.

The farmers market returns October 4th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.