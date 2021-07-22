Downtown Erie finding success from summer events

As polka music filled the air on Thursday night, there was no dancing around the fact that Downtown Erie is being re-energized.

“A lot of concerts this summer have been trying to get at things we really haven’t seen at Perry Square before,” said Dave Tamulonis, the events manager at the Erie Downtown Partnership. “[Erie] Philharmonic jazz ensembles and getting more engaging more interesting music down here.”

With so many events here this summer hosted by the Erie Downtown Partnership, one of the biggest successes might be the farmer’s market.

“The farmer’s market [is] every Sunday here,” Tamulonis said. “It’s a day that typically there was not a lot to do downtown, so having some safe family-friendly activities… is a big hit.”

All of the events happening downtown means there is also a lot of construction, and differing opinions about its impact.

“Redoing an old building like that is uncalled for,” said Erie resident Dallas Cook. “Spend some money and put modern stuff up so people can, you know, come downtown and stuff.”

However, Lindsey Pierce, the manager at Andora’s Bubble Tea Shop, said it does not stop people from coming in.

“Sometimes, they block off the road because they have big things to take up there, but we understand,” Pierce said. “And our customers always find a way in, so it’s alright.”

The events manager for the Downtown Partnership also said Movie Night Mondays are a big hit this summer. On Monday, they will screen Clueless. Click HERE to see the full list of scheduled events.

