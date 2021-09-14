Downtown Erie prepares for Rib Fest Competition

Downtown Erie is preparing for this weekend’s Wild Rib Cookoff.

The 30th Rib Fest Competition is going to look different this year.

The host of Erie’s Rib Fest, Kathi Danielson, said that there will be teams split up on either side of North and South Park Row of Perry Square.

Danielson said there will be 45 vendors at the festival.

She said that she expects to see a good turnout of this year’s cook off.

“Last year we were crickets, but this year we’re so excited to be back and I think it’s going to be slamming. The weather is going to be great. Come down and eat some ribs. That’s all I can say. Get your taste buds ready,” said Kathi Danielson, Owner/Producer of Erie’s Rib Fest.

The festival will happen Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists