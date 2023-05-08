A downtown establishment that has had several names over the years and is now called Super Chicken Lounge has been shut down.

The restaurant is located at 1015 State Street.

The City of Erie’s chief zoning officer said Super Chicken was initially permitted to reopen to serve food.

“Once we determine that was not the principle use of the property and that it really fit into the classification of bottle club or dance club, that’s when notification was provided that they needed to go through a formal approval process before they could open,” said Jake Welsh, city’s chief zoning officer.

Additionally, just last month, Erie Police responded to two separate shooting incidents connected to Super Chicken.

On April 30, the owner of Super Chicken allegedly fired shots inside the business, he now faces attempted homicide charges.

However, he denies claims that alcohol was sold at the establishment.

“I’m just trying to figure out how they’re stopping me from operating my business,” said Yaphet Ettison, owner, Super Chicken Lounge.

City of Erie Police said when violent crimes take place in an establishment, local agencies work together to monitor the business moving forward.

“It’s going to draw the attention of our nuisance bar task force. It’s gonna draw the attention of the (Pennsylvania) State Police Liquor Control Board. It’s going to draw the attention of our zoning department at city hall. We look at those things. We look at crime mapping, crime stats and heat mapping in those areas. If it appears that the establishment is the source of these crimes, then that’s definitely something we’ll look into,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, City of Erie Police Department.