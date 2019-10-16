Downtown Fall Fest to take over State Street this weekend

Fall decorations will soon be taking over parts of State Street for this year’s Downtown Fall Fest.

On Sunday, different stations will be set up between 7th and 10th Streets in order to welcome families to enjoy some fall activities, including a costume contest, music, and food trucks.

The main places for events will be at the Oasis Stage and the Palace Centre Pocket Park. There will also be a fall Farmer’s Market inside the Boston Store Place.

“There’s going to be tons and tons of great food. There’s going to be great music on the Oasis Stage. There’s going to be a drum circle. Pretty much anybody is going to find something to do here,” said Dave Tamulonis, Events Manager, Erie Downtown Partnership.

The event is scheduled to begin at noon on Sunday, October 20, 2019 and will wrap up at 4 p.m.