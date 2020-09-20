Downtown Farmers Market returns to Perry square

It was a refreshing Sunday morning in downtown Erie.

The Downtown Erie’s Farmers Market took place in Perry Square on Sunday September 20th.

The Erie Downtown Partnership and Oasis Market hold this event on every other Sunday.

A variety of local businesses set up stands and sell their goods to the community.

One business owner said that events such as these are beneficial for businesses and customers.

“People love fresh food, fresh desserts, fresh honey. There’s all sorts of things that really give a different feeling of a fresh Sunday morning,” said Samantha Randall, Owner and Baker of Sundae Vegan Gourmet Desserts.

The Farmers Market will return on October 4th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.