Downtown Holiday Inn could soon have new ownership

A new investment could soon make way in downtown Erie.

According to Realtor Sherry Bauer, the former Holiday Inn located on 18th and Peach Streets is near closing on a sale.

The thought was that this property would close before Christmas, however, there were a few delays. It is unknown exactly when the closing will happen, but Bauer says it is close.

“We’ve had a lot of interest in the property. We’ve probably talked to over 400 interested parties since the time we started marketing the property. It’s very positive, it’s had a lot of interest. It’s going to have a phenomenal ending,” said Sherry Bauer, Broker, Sherry Bauer Real Estate Services.

Bauer will not release any other details regarding the sale at this time.

