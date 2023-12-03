This was the opening weekend for the synthetic ice rink in downtown Perry Square and Sunday they offered a free skate day for guests.

The rink manager told us when light-up night happened on Friday, it was their busiest day since the rink was installed and busier than any day last year.

They’ve made some changes to the rink and how it’s maintained, and they hope people give it a shot.

The rink is open Thursdays and Fridays from four to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.