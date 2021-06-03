Downtown Lights Over Lake Erie fireworks show to take place July 3rd

The skies will be lit up this 4th of July weekend when the Lights over Lake Erie fireworks return to the City of Erie. Mayor Joe Schember announced the return of Erie’s traditional fireworks display.

It’s the sound of lights over Lake Erie, where the fireworks will be shot off near the Bicentennial Tower at Dobbins Landing for this year’s Independence Day celebration.

Erie’s traditional fireworks display will be seen along the waterfront, The Bluffs, the water in Presque Isle Bay, and other surrounding areas.

Mayor Schember says the fireworks show has been Erie’s traditional celebration for decades. He says this is a great way to slowly return to normal after a year of being indoors.

“They’re spread out and it’s safe. It’s been a long time since any of us have really seen a fireworks display now, I think it’s been well over a year because of COVID-19, but I think this will be a great thing to remember.” Mayor Schember said.

Presque Isle State Park will be one of the locations to enjoy the beautiful fireworks, but the spectacular view comes with a word of caution.

“There’s a lot of people out here, a lot of traffic, so you just need to be patient. It’s going to be bumper to bumper when you leave because everybody will leave at once.” said Dan Powell, Ranger at Presque Isle State Park.

Powell says he expects to see hundreds of people view the beautiful lights, but he advises everyone to follow the traffic regulations after the fireworks are over. The fireworks will last about 15 minutes and the event will take place on July 3rd.