Downtown Lights Over Lake Erie fireworks show to take place July 3rd

The skies will be lit up this 4th of July as Lights over the Lake returns.

As things are beginning to open back up, the Lights Over Lake Erie fireworks show will take place this summer.

Mayor Joe Schember announced the return of the City of Erie’s traditional fireworks display that will happen on Saturday, July 3rd.

Schember says the fireworks will be shot off near the Bicentennial Tower at Dobbins Landing around 10 p.m. The fireworks show will last about 15 minutes and can be viewed from all locations around Presque Isle Bay.

Schember says the fireworks show has been Erie’s traditional celebration for decades, and he’s excited about the return.

“I think this will be a great thing to remember. A great thing to maybe bring kids too who may have never seen fireworks before, so it’s exciting and I really encourage everyone to come out and participate and enjoy it,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.

Schember says this event will kick off Independence Day celebrations.