Downtown mall in Meadville under new management

The Meadville Mall is under new management, but what does that mean for customers and the businesses in that area?

The mall was sold to five trees realty and Glowacki Management out of Erie. The mall was built in 1977 and was owned by tri-county developers.

One of the businesses in the mall is Forever Media. General manager James Shields says new ownership does not mean any of the businesses there will be leaving.

“The mall is almost at full capacity, so it’s a good time to sell and buy the mall so the property downtown has always been a big part of downtown Meadville. As you can see, we always have a lot of people tenant wise here.” Shields said.

Five Trees Realty, Inc. is based out of Meadville.