Downtown Meadville is looking lighter and brighter these days.

As you can see from our Meadville weather camera looking right up Chestnut Street from the downtown mall, Meadville’s business district is well lit. That’s due to new LED bulbs installed in all city-owned outdoor lighting.

258 fixtures were changed, mostly on Chestnut Street, Park Avenue, and North Street. The city says the new bulbs consume nearly 80% less energy, and will pay for themselves in energy savings in just 18 months.