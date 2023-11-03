It’s almost time to deck the halls, downtown will be looking a little more festive soon!

The Erie Downtown Partnership is finalizing plans for this year’s annual holiday celebration, Downtown D’lights.

On Friday, Dec. 1, Perry Square along with the Christmas tree will be brought to life with lights. The night will consist of horse carriage rides, a skating rink, free hot chocolate, and a special visit from santa claus.

New this year, the organization is partnering with a local make-a-wish foundation match for a santa letter writing campaign.

“Kids who come can write a letter to santa and help make-a-wish and also get their wishes to santa directly into our mailbox. We also have the hands boston store that is going to open with a number of great activities for kids. Daniel tiger from mr. Rogers is going to be there. There’s going to be free holiday books for kids through werner books,” said Dave Tamulonis, events & marketing manager for the Erie Downtown Partnership.

Tamulonis said many families have made this event a tradition and it’s a great way to kick off the season.