Downtown Partnership opens a series of free Monday night movies in Perry Square

Here are some more summer events to tell you about as the Downtown Partnership opens a series of free downtown movies in Perry Square.

Movie Mondays kicks off tonight with the movie “42” which tells the story of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in professional baseball.

Other movies planned for Mondays include “Clueless”, “Enter the Dragon” and “West Side Story.”

For these movies you are able to bring a lawn chair if you wish.

Seating will begin at 7 p.m.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list