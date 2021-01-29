Downtown restaurant 408 Bar and Grille to close its doors

A downtown Erie business will soon be up for sale.

Friday night is the final night that 408 Bar and Grille will be open for customers.

According to the Executive Director of the Erie Downtown Partnership, the owner has indicated that the business will go up for sale this weekend. This news shows just how important it is to support local businesses.

“Change can occur in the community. There’s a lot of people working together, but it really comes down to the community wanting these businesses as part of their community going forward. I know you heard groups like ours and others, but we really do, especially this time of year, need to support where you can, supporting local businesses that will help us have a brighter future.” said John Buchna.

Buchna explained that the owner did not give a specific reason as to why the business is closing.