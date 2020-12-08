Downtown store manager reportedly cut by woman with razor Sunday

Police are investigating an incident inside a downtown store that happened on Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the Dollar General in the 800 block of State Street around 8 a.m. where a woman was reportedly in the store topless, cutting herself with a razor.

When the store’s manager reportedly approached the woman she allegedly slashed the manager on the face.

Officers reportedly had to tase the woman.

The suspect is currently at St. Vincent Hospital, facing several charges.