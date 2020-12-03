Downtown Warren allowed free parking for remainder of week thanks to Warren ErieBank

ErieBank in Warren is doing its part to help the community this holiday season.

If you want to shop in downtown Warren Thursday or Friday, you won’t have to pay for parking.

The bank has prepaid the fees for several hundred downtown parking meters for two days.

ErieBank does this every year when the city holds its Christmas walk to bring in more people to downtown and support small businesses.

“We have non-customers that will stop in and thank us for doing such a good thing for the community. We have had people send us thank you cards for doing it. We think that the community really appreciates it.” said Ashley McBride.

The Christmas walk is held every year in Warren during the first week of December.