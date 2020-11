A local childcare center is also dealing with a case of COVID-19.

In a statement released Friday, the YMCA of Greater Erie says a staff member at their Downtown Y Childcare Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

That employee is receiving treatment and is quarantine.

They also say they’re instituting their COVID-19 response protocol, which includes contacting the Erie County Department of Health.

Under their guidance, they have closed the classroom for deep cleaning and disinfection.