Downtown YMCA hosts Thanksgiving Day breakfast

The YMCA is making sure to keep the giving spirit alive on Thanksgiving.

Many people turned out for a Thanksgiving Day breakfast at their downtown location. It’s an annual event that has been going on for two years now.

“We just try to hit everybody early. We know there is a lot of other places they can go to get food during this time throughout the day. We want to give them something in the morning so they’ll be able to make it through the rest of the day.” said Joey Evans, Director of Teen Center at YMCA.

The “Y” prepared a meal for 50 people. They will also distribute 1,000 meals on Monday.