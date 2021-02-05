Downtown YMCA upgrading air purification and ventilation system with CARES Act funding

All Erie County YMCA locations now have COVID-fighting state of the art technology.

The YMCA of Greater Erie received over $100,000 in CARES funding.

The downtown Y was built in 1910, and did not have an up to date ventilation system. They used that money to buy an air purification and ventilation system.

“The other thing that is part of that ventilation system are bionic ionizers, which is pretty new technology which actually helps suck germs and viruses out of the air.” said Tammy Roche.

Masks are still required at all times. Capacity restrictions remain in place as well.