Dozens attend rededication of historic chapel at Pa. Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home

Dozens of people attended the rededication of the historic chapel at the Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home Wednesday.

Local government officials, community leaders, and others joined veterans to recognize the oldest veterans care facility chapel, which was built in 1886.

The ceremony concluded with a song and a benediction with a light reception that followed. Many acknowledged the stained glass in the chapel that’s a treasure to the Civil War and its veterans.

The coordinator of the Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home says the rededication is about restoring a bit of history.

“Over the years, the chapel had gone some changes as far as different facades being added, storage units being added to the chapel. So to be able to bring it back to its original look really gives us that kind of historic feel as to what things would’ve looked like in 1886 when the home first opened,” said Ken Vybiral, coordinator.

Vybiral says he hopes to have more activities to honor veterans throughout the year.

