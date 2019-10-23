Dozens coming together for Friends of Libraries week celebration

It’s time to open the books for Friends of Libraries week!

Dozens of people joining together at the Erie County Library to celebrate the work that Friends of Libraries do. In Erie County, the organization works to help provide funding for various programs along with concerts. The group is filled with members who are looking to give back in an area that helped with them with their career.

“We’re a lot of ex-teachers, ex-librarians, ex-social workers and other people who just have always been involved with libraries and with reading,” said Peg Shenefelt, President of the Friends of the Erie County Public Library. “It’s our way of kind of paying back to the community.”

To honor this, County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper declared this week as Friends of Libraries Week in Erie County.