Dozens complete final steps to become U.S. citizens

Dozens gathered at the Federal Courthouse Wednesday to complete their final step in the process of becoming a U.S. Citizen.

Today, 15 new American citizens all came from different parts of the world, including Ecuador, Turkey, Philippines, Ireland, St. Lucia, and many more.

Many of those citizens had their family and friends watch proudly as their loved ones took part in the naturalization ceremony this morning.

One of the citizens says she’s proud to finally become an American.

“I do feel privileged and it’s great finally being a citizen, having the opportunity to vote and to participate in civic duties,” said Cheryl Anne Elizabeth, U.S. citizen.

City Council Member Liz Allen has sponsored June as Refugee and Immigrant Heritage Month, which will be proclaimed in today’s council meeting.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list