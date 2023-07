A dump truck takes down a few powerlines Wednesday afternoon leaving dozens of east-side homes and businesses in the dark.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of East 12th Street and Downing Avenue in Erie.

A large dump truck appeared to be pulling out of a parking lot on 12th Street with the bed of the truck still up in the air and pulled down power lines and utility poles.

That portion of 12th Street was closed for several hours while Penelec worked to restore power.