Dozens of people showed up to the Zem Zem Shrine Club Friday for their flu shot.

Flu season is underway, and LECOM is working to limit the spread by hosting a flu clinic.

Dozens of people lined up at the Zem Zem Club to get vaccinated Friday afternoon.

One LECOM pharmacist explained why it’s especially important to get a flu shot this year.

“With people isolating, quarantining, wearing masks the last few flu seasons, we’re expecting maybe an increase in the amount of cases due to the fact that everybody is starting to drop their guard. So vaccination is more important than ever,” said Jason Turba, pharmacist, LECOM.

LECOM pharmacists said there are many opportunities to get a flu shot this fall. Click here for a full list of flu shot clinics.