Dozens march through downtown Erie Saturday highlighting women’s reproductive rights

The Reproductive Rights March is happening in Washington D.C. and the message has traveled to Erie.

Dozens marched through Perry Square and State Street to highlight women’s reproductive rights Saturday. This comes after the spark of Texas’ new abortion laws.

Yoselin Person was there side-by-side with protesters to hear their story on the importance of addressing the right to abort.

Shouting with passion and signs with aggression towards reproductive rights.

“This means a lot to me because the foster youth that I mentor, I want them to have the choice to be able to undo a moment’s mistake. I want them to not have to be put back into generational trauma and back into cycles simply because they don’t have the option to move up in the world,” said Leslie Prymus, activist.

And that’s not all…

“Erie itself has a high number of foster children alone as it is. It does have a very high rate of teen pregnancies. And a lot of these youths aren’t even getting programs that will help them succeed when they do become pregnant, and the low income and minority communities make up a really great portion of Erie and they matter because this is their city and we need to care about their youth as well, and I think that the people of color here are suffering the most,” said Prymus, activist.

Others say the rights to abortion play many factors in a woman’s life.

“Voting rights is intimately connected with this, and we have to protect the right to vote, and we have to protect the integrity of our election process,” said Freda Tepfer, activist.

Yet, voting may secure future decisions….

“I got my tubes tied when I was younger, and I had to fight for that because I told my doctor I loved my children, but I didn’t think that motherhood was as beautiful as everybody else made it out to be and I came to find that that was okay because some people are more motherly than others,” said Prymus.

“I hoped to make it to Harrisburg, but this was a little closer to me,” said Prymus.

Many of those activists say they won’t stop addressing the rights to their bodies.

