Dozens of bicyclists braved the cold for the 8th annual Frigid Frolic

Dozens of bicyclists braved the cold weather today for the 8th annual Frigid Frolic bike ride.

The event was held at Presque Isle State Park this morning. Bicyclists met at Sara’s Restaurant, then rode around the Peninsula.

Frigid Frolic wasn’t just about getting active, it was also about giving back to the community.

Bicyclists donated hats, scarves, coats, blankets, and more to those in need.

“I don’t even know how to describe it to you, just makes you feel good that people are that willing to go and try something new,” said Erie Weber, Organizer, Frigid Frolic.

“It just makes you feel warm. I mean we were out here freezing, but you think it’s all for a good cause, and you know, it gives you a warm, fuzzy feeling,” said Heather Laskos, participant, Frigid Frolic.

Donations from the event will go to the Emmaus Soup Kitchen and Community Shelter Services.