Dozens of car windows shattered in overnight shootings

Police are investigating dozens of complaints, perhaps as many as 60, of car windows shot out in drive by shootings overnight.

There are no reports of people being injured.

The area affected is widespread but mostly on the city’s upper west side around 38th and Liberty, including the 3800 block of Raspberry Street, areas of Cochran Street, Wallabash and more.

Police have been verifying complaints and collecting evidence throughout the morning.

They are also looking for anyone who might have home surveillance video of the affected areas.