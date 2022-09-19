Dozens of local veterans took part in a special weekend of tribute and remembrance.

Warriors to Washington spent the weekend touring numerous landmarks and memorials in Washington, D.C. A unique part of this year’s trip was a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The group also saw first hand the United Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The veterans in attendance served in Afghanistan, Iraq, and there were more Vietnam veterans than usual.

“We had a bigger, older to younger crowd. It was great to watch them gel, to kind of come together, because they all share that common experience of service. That really is part of what made it special this year for us,” said Joe Pfadt, president, Warriors to Washington.

Warriors to Washington is already planning next year’s trip, which will be their ninth.