Dozens of new Americans have now become citizens on April 22 at the Federal Courthouse.

Several times a year refugees and immigrants have the opportunity to become American citizens in Erie.

One immigrant from Ukraine said that she has felt welcomed by the Erie community.

She said that in the last few months people in Erie have shown support for her home country and she is happy to finally become an American citizen.

“I’m so thankful for that because many years ago we came here from Ukraine. Now I really, really thank God for every day here. I love Erie. It’s my favorite,” said Liliya Solovyanov, New American Citizen.

Other new American citizens added that they have been waiting for this day for a long time as well.