(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — More than 40 new Americans were sworn in on Sept. 16, becoming American citizens at the federal courthouse in Erie County.

The ceremony that saw a group of new Americans joining the community is part of Welcoming Week in the City of Erie. The new citizens came from 15 countries, including Ukraine and Syria. Mayor Jo Schember said the ceremony is appropriately timed with Welcoming Week, when the city celebrates and highlights Erie’s diversity.

About 10 times per year, new Americans are naturalized at the federal courthouse in Erie County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

One new American from Canada said she’s excited to be a citizen. Another new American, from Syria, said he and his cousin had graduated from Erie High School a few years ago, and they’re excited about the opportunity to further their education.