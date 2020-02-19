Dozens of residents gather at Erie City Council meeting to voice their thoughts

Dozens of residents gather at the Erie County Council meeting to voice their thoughts on a stand alone community college.

This comes after an attorney for Empower Erie, County Councilman Carl Anderson and Attorney Ron Dinicola fired off a cease and desist letter to Erie businessman Brent Davis.

Davis is the man who has led the opposition to Empower Erie’s plan.

Council members and Erie county residents say tonight’s meeting was a good way to let the debate be heard.

“We have to protect the taxpayers. We have to protect these folks that are going to pay for that. You have a sustainable plan you can not move forward with any kind of initiative or project,” said Brent Davis, Local Businessman.

City Councilman Andre Horton stated they were not going to re-litigate something that was voted on by dually elected officials that are democrats.

Horton says they are far beyond that, regardless there’s going to be people that don’t agree with you regardless of what you do.

The State Board of Education will hold an evidentiary hearing regarding the community college application on March 18th.