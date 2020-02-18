Dozens of students spend Presidents Day at Splash Lagoon

The end of a long weekend meant another day on the water.

Dozens of students decided to spend their President’s Day off enjoying a day at the indoor beach.

On of the busier places to visit this Presidents Day was Splash Lagoon on Upper Peach Street.

The larger than usual crowds made the long weekend a good one for the indoor water park.

“This is a great weekend for us, we love that it happens in this winter time because it gives somebody so many things to do. When a lot of people are staying indoors, this is a chance to come into our indoors and celebrate with us,” said Joe Hatcher, General Manager of Splash Lagoon.

Splash Lagoon is now employing upwards of 200 people to accommodate the bigger crowds.