Dozens of vendors pack the Saga Club for the Gem City Flea Market

If you’re looking to give someone a unique gift, the Gem City Flea Market has you covered.

More than 50 vendors packed the Saga Club to sell quality antiques, crafts, arts and photography. A variety of products including jewelry, books and kitchen appliances were also for sale. The monthly market gives Erie residents the chance to shop and support local vendors in Erie.

“It’s unique items. It’s not just crafts, it’s not just antiques, it’s a mixture. I try to do a very equal blend of things that meets all the individual needs of shoppers.” said Robert Kitchen, a promoter for the Gem City Flea Market.

The next Gem City Flea Market will be held Sunday, February 9th starting at 9:00am