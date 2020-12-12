Dozens visit Waldameer for opening night of “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Show”

Dozens of cars filled Waldameer’s parking lot for opening night of “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Show.”

The Erie Playhouse putting on the radio play with live sound effects and music.

The play will run for a total of shows, which was approved by Erie County Health Department officials

“We are so excited to be able to bring this production to the community especially during this time when there is no live theater. To be able to present something that’s safe for our community to enjoy during the holidays is just spectacular.” said Kate Neubert-Lechner, Executive Director.

The show runs through Sunday, December 20th.