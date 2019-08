Erie Homecoming featured speaker Dr. Ben Carson. Carson is the Secretary of the U.S Department of housing and urban development.

During his remarks, he said Erie is on it’s way to a strong financial future. Carson also applauded the work of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation. “I gotta tell you I’m so proud of Erie Pennsylvania because for a long time they did not have a good reputation,” said Carson.

Erie Homecoming is scheduled to wrap up Tuesday afternoon.