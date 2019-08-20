Dr. Ben Carson spoke at Erie Homecoming 2019

Doctor Ben Carson, the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development spoke at Erie Homecoming.

During his remarks at the event, he said Erie is on its way to a strong financial future.

Carson applauded the work of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation, saying the company is living proof that national investment capital can flow into the heartland. He said opportunity zones have the power to improve many lives.

“I gotta tell you I’m so proud of Erie Pennsylvania, because for a long time they did not have a good reputation. Now they are leading the way, a flagship, as I said in there,” said Dr. Ben Carson, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Erie Homecoming is scheduled to wrap up this afternoon.