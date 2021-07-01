Dr. Christopher Gray named first president of Erie County Community College

The Erie County Community College of Pennsylvania announced Thursday that Dr. Chris Gray has been appointed as its first college president.

The Board of Trustees, after an extensive national search, is proud to appoint Christopher Gray as the founding president of ECCCPA. We will work in partnership with him to serve the educational needs of all of Erie County. We will be hosting an initial press conference on July 7th and the College will announce a series of press conferences and events during the months of July to introduce Dr. Gray to the community. Details will be forthcoming soon. Ronald DiNicola | Chairman of the Board of Trustees

Dr. Christopher Gray has been the Vice President of Academic Affairs and Workforce Development at McHenry County College (MCC) in Crystal Lake, IL for the past four years. Dr. Gray holds a Ph.D in Educational Administration and Foundations and is a community college graduate himself.

Gray has been working to better serve students and build a skilled and trained workforce for the region including: collaborating with local high schools to establish Dual Degree programs that allow students to earn associate degrees while simultaneously completing their high school diploma, creating industry councils to bring individual businesses together to collaborate, share resources, and guide the College on industry trends, removing barriers to enrollment, resulting in long-term enrollment growth at a time where overall college enrollment has plummeted, and collaborating with city and economic development leaders to attract new manufacturing to the region by developing a highly-trained welding workforce., according to a news release from the Erie County Community College

I am excited to be joining a committed group of caring people who are passionate about making the greater Erie area a better place to live and work. The hope in Erie County is palpable. This community is home to so many hard-working people, a well-established infrastructure, and beautiful natural resources – and I can’t wait to help us achieve great things together. Dr. Christopher Gray

