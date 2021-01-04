Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson assumes role of Interim President of Edinboro University

Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson assumed the role of Interim President of Edinboro University on New Year’s Day.

Dr. Dale will continue as president of Clarion University, a position she has held since 2018, and will remain as leader of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s Western Integration initiative.

Dr. Dale succeeds former Edinboro President Guiyou Huang, who was recently appointed president of Western Illinois University.

A native of New York City, Dr. Dale has served as a business owner, nurse, hospital administrator, mental health counselor, career counselor, faculty member, dean and university president. Her career spans more than 40 years in different parts of the country from the East to the West Coast to the West and Southwest.

“The mission we serve is critical. The planning we are doing will greatly expand opportunities for students both within and beyond the Commonwealth, while keeping premier academic programs affordable and accessible,” said Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson. “Once you find what you are called to do, it is not a burden. That’s true for all of us.”