Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson will serve as Edinboro University’s interim president following the departure of President Guiyou Huang.

Dr. Pehrsson will serve as interim president beginning Dec. 31, 2020.

Dr. Pehrsson, president of Clarion University and the presidential lead for the State System’s Western Integration, will continue in those roles while serving as interim president.

This story is breaking. Stay up to date on YourErie.com and the YourErie 2Go App.