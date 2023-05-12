Dr. Ian Roberts has resigned as Millcreek Township School District’s superintendent.

According to a release, Dr. Roberts will be moving on and taking on new opportunities in a different community, saying:

After recent reflections, it is time for me to move on and continue my work in a different community. While I will miss Millcreek Township greatly, I am excited to take on new challenges and opportunities in my career to serve students, educators and a community.

Millcreek family, in arriving at this decision, I am conflicted because I have enjoyed my time here immensely and appreciate all the support and kindness that each you have shown me throughout my three-year tenure. I assure you that I will always cherish the relationships I have built with the students, teachers and community members; and some of these will be lifelong connections.

As I depart, I want to express my confidence in the ability of the board, leaders, teachers and staff to continue the important work of providing high-quality education to the students of Millcreek Township as you grow from GOOD to GREAT! The dedication and hard work of everyone involved in the school district will ensure that 100% of the children continue to receive a world-class education that enables them to reach their potential as life-long learners and responsible citizens.