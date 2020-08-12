Dr. Ian Roberts sworn in as new Millcreek Township School District superintendent

It’s a celebration of a new chapter for the Millcreek Township School District as they welcome their new superintendent.

Dr. Ian Roberts has been sworn in by Erie County Judge Stephanie Domitrovich.

Roberts currently has a five-year contract with the district. All nine school board members approving his contract. Roberts says he looks forward to improving the district.

“We are excited to serve the students, teachers and staff in the district this year to have an unprecedented year around goals and achievements.” Dr. Roberts said.

The Millcreek Township School District cheerleaders were waiting outside to cheer on their new superintendent.