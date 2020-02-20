Dr. Jestin Carlson named Saint Vincent’s Emergency Physician of the Year

Dr. Jestin Carlson, an emergency medicine physician with AHN Saint Vincent has been named the 2020 Emergency Physician of the Year.

The award was giving out the by the Pennsylvania College of Emergency Physicians (PACEP). It recognizes a member of PACEP and emergency clinician of unusual merit who pursues the ideal of emergency medicine, as well as one who serves as a role model and patient advocate. The member upholds the highest professional standards, an active clinician, active in community service and education and one who enhances the public image of emergency medicine.

Dr. Jestin Carlson serves as the Director of Resident Research for AHN Saint Vincent and also serves as the vice-chair of the Allegheny Health Network Institutional Review Board. He focuses on resuscitation research and education and has published over 80 abstracts in peer-reviewed journals.

Dr. Carlson sits on the International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation/American Heart Association First Aid Task Force and the American Red Cross Scientific Advisory Committee.

“As an educator at both Saint Vincent Hospital and for US Acute Care Solutions, and through his work with the community’s PulsePoint program, he exemplifies the professional qualities and dedication to improving public health that PACEP looks for in giving this award.” said Arvind Venkat, MD, FACEP, and the President of the Pennsylvania College of Emergency Physicians and an Allegheny Health Network emergency medicine physician.

The PulsePoint program is a smart phone app that connects those stricken with a heart attack to medical help immediately. For CPR-trained people who sign up for the app, it sends push alerts if someone nearby is having a heart attack; essentially like an Amber alert. The app also shows users where the closest AED defibrillators are located.